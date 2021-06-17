Lock knife man is found guilty

Paul Littlewood, 32, of Windsor Road, Leigh, stood before Wigan justices to admit having taken the class A drug when stopped by police while driving a Nissan X-Trail on Wigan Road, Leigh, last October 4.

He also pleaded guilty to having no insurance and being armed with a lock knife when driving a Renault Clio on Briar Grove on February 3.

He will be sentenced at the same court on July 6.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court