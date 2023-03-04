'Lockdown' at Wigan high school as 'intimidating' group detained by police

A group of young men were reported to have been behaving in an “intimidating” manner outside Cansfield High School in Ashton on Friday afternoon.

Pupils were kept inside the school until police arrived to detain the men and it is understood they were arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

Ashton councillor Danny Fletcher said that while rumours had been circulating about the men carrying weapons, possibly knives, police had told him they did not find any in the area.

He has urged the police to use the “toughest legal penalties” possible against the group if they are found to have committed the offence.

He has also spoken to officers at Wigan Council about addressing the behaviour of the young men and holding them and their guardians accountable.

Coun Fletcher said: “It can’t happen to our community, for the entire school – hundreds of young children – to be intimidated.

"The police will be outside the school on Monday to offer reassurance to the pupils, parents and community at the school.”

He praised the “fantastic” response to the incident from both staff at the Old Road school and police officers.

Wigan Today has contacted Greater Manchester Police for further information about the incident but has not yet received a response.