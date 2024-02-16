Locked up: Wigan motorist who drove dangerously at retail park jailed
A dangerous driver who failed to give a breath sample and attacked a police officer has been jailed.
Paul Law, 43, of Burns Close, Worsley Mesnes, stood before Wigan magistrates to admit driving a Renault Megane Privilege on Gower Street at the Saddle Retail Park in Newtown dangerously, refusing to give a specimen to prove whether he was drink or drug-driving or not, and assaulting a PC Powell, all on February 10.
He was given a custodial sentence of 34 weeks and banned from driving for 12 months.