News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Locked up: Wigan motorist who drove dangerously at retail park jailed

A dangerous driver who failed to give a breath sample and attacked a police officer has been jailed.
By Charles Graham
Published 16th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 12:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Paul Law, 43, of Burns Close, Worsley Mesnes, stood before Wigan magistrates to admit driving a Renault Megane Privilege on Gower Street at the Saddle Retail Park in Newtown dangerously, refusing to give a specimen to prove whether he was drink or drug-driving or not, and assaulting a PC Powell, all on February 10.

He was given a custodial sentence of 34 weeks and banned from driving for 12 months.

Law must also pay £154 to victim services.