Paul Law, 43, of Burns Close, Worsley Mesnes, stood before Wigan magistrates to admit driving a Renault Megane Privilege on Gower Street at the Saddle Retail Park in Newtown dangerously, refusing to give a specimen to prove whether he was drink or drug-driving or not, and assaulting a PC Powell, all on February 10.