Longer jail sentence for Wigan takeaway owner who hid camera in toilet

A Wigan man who created indecent images of children must spend longer in prison after his case was referred to the Court of Appeal.

By Gaynor Clarke
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 7:27 am
Updated Saturday, 16th July 2022, 7:27 am

Kai Luk, 56, was uncovered when an employee found a camera in a toilet at his takeaway.

Police seized several electronic devices, which contained 1,415 category C videos of six people.

A longer sentence has been imposed by the Court of Appeal

Luk was jailed for 12 months in April for making indecent images of children and voyeurism.

But the Solicitor General Alex Chalk QC did not believe this accurately reflected the severity of Luk’s offending and referred his sentence to the Court of Appeal.

The sentence was found to be unduly lenient and he has now been jailed for two years and eight months.

The now Solicitor General Edward Timpson MP said: “This was despicable and predatory behaviour by Kai Luk. I hope the court’s verdict today to sentence him to a longer prison term sends a clear message that sexual offences of this nature will never be tolerated.”