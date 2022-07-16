Longer jail sentence for Wigan takeaway owner who hid camera in toilet

Kai Luk, 56, was uncovered when an employee found a camera in a toilet at his takeaway.

Police seized several electronic devices, which contained 1,415 category C videos of six people.

A longer sentence has been imposed by the Court of Appeal

Luk was jailed for 12 months in April for making indecent images of children and voyeurism.

But the Solicitor General Alex Chalk QC did not believe this accurately reflected the severity of Luk’s offending and referred his sentence to the Court of Appeal.

The sentence was found to be unduly lenient and he has now been jailed for two years and eight months.