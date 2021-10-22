Machete man filmed on Wigan street

An incredulous but brave passing motorist used his mobile phone to video the figure as he appears to remonstrate with or threaten two other men.

Sporting a dark hooded jacket and blue baseball cap, he passes the weapon from one hand to the other while walking backwards and talking to the others.

As he turns, the motorist, attempting to avoid detection, turns his camera elsewhere, but still captures the face of the man as he glares at him in the slow-moving queue of traffic.

The man with the machete in his left hand

The road in question is believed to be Scholes, near its junction with Wellington Street.

But the sender of the video, who is not the person who filmed the footage and wishes to remain anonymous, has not been able to tell us the original source of the video nor when it was taken.

The film has been forwarded to Greater Manchester Police and anyone with information is asked to ring 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 55511.

