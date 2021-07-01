Man, 21, admits to cocaine production
The younger of two generations of the same borough family accused of involvement in the illegal manufacturing of drugs has admitted his crime, while the other faces a long wait for a chance to prove his innocence.
Robbie Arnold, 21, of Suffolk Grove, Leigh, stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to producing cocaine and possessing both cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply them.
He will be sentenced on July 23.
Neil Arnold, 48, of the same address, has previously denied knowingly permitting the production of cocaine in his home but admitted cannabis possession. He too will appear again before the judge on July 23 for a pre-trial hearing but the trial itself is only scheduled for May 31 next year.
