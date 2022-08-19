Man, 23, arrested on suspicion of the abduction and sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl
A 23-year-old man has been arrested this morning (Friday) on suspicion of the abduction and sexual assault of a six-year-old girl in Droylsden on Wednesday evening (August 17).
By Jon Peake
Friday, 19th August 2022, 10:50 am
The man remains in custody for questioning.
A police spokesperson said: “We thank the public for their help so far and we are continuing to appeal for information.
“Please contact officers on 0161 856 9262 or alternatively on LiveChat with any information, quoting incident 2270 of 17/08.”
