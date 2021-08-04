Man, 66, punished for sex crime with girl under-13

Bernard Brown, of Ena Crescent in Leigh, had already appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to getting the youngster, who was under the age of 13 and cannot be named for legal reasons, to engage in sexual activity of a non-penetrative nature.

The 68-year-old further admitted to a charge of possessing indecent images of children.

These all fell into the lowest of the three seriousness categories of abuse (C).

Bolton Crown Court

Sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, Brown was told by a judge that he must also complete 60 days of rehabilitation activities. He was made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order and must sign on the sex offenders’ register for the same amount of time.