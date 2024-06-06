Man, 71, denies walking stick assault charges and will have to wait until 2026 to go on trial

By Alan Weston
Published 6th Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A pensioner accused of a brutal walking stick assault in Wigan town centre has pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Christopher Jones, 71, of Greenhall Close, Atherton, is accused of launching the attack on a man in Wigan town centre.

Read More
Wigan woman pleads guilty to assault and will be sentenced next month

Jones appeared at Bolton Crown Court where he pleaded not guilty to charges of intending to cause Joseph Quinn grievous bodily harm – the most serious form of assault after attempted murder – on Hallgate on May 9, and also to possessing an offensive weapon on the same occasion, namely a walking stick.

A trial date was fixed for March 18, 2026.

Jones will be on conditional bail until then.