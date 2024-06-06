Man, 71, denies walking stick assault charges and will have to wait until 2026 to go on trial
A pensioner accused of a brutal walking stick assault in Wigan town centre has pleaded not guilty to the offence.
Christopher Jones, 71, of Greenhall Close, Atherton, is accused of launching the attack on a man in Wigan town centre.
Jones appeared at Bolton Crown Court where he pleaded not guilty to charges of intending to cause Joseph Quinn grievous bodily harm – the most serious form of assault after attempted murder – on Hallgate on May 9, and also to possessing an offensive weapon on the same occasion, namely a walking stick.
A trial date was fixed for March 18, 2026.
Jones will be on conditional bail until then.