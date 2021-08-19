Man accused of 2019 baby murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a toddler who died almost two years ago.
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 12:11 pm
Updated
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 12:12 pm
It was shortly after 5.30pm on November 1 2019, that emergency services were called to a report of a 10-month-old baby girl who was unresponsive at an address on Crompton Street, Farnworth.
She was taken to hospital where, sadly, she died.
Following a investigation by detectives from GMP's Major Incident Team, 24-year-old Ali Zain of Crompton Street, Farnworth, has been charged with her murder.
He was remanded in custody and was due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
