Man accused of 2019 baby murder

It was shortly after 5.30pm on November 1 2019, that emergency services were called to a report of a 10-month-old baby girl who was unresponsive at an address on Crompton Street, Farnworth.

She was taken to hospital where, sadly, she died.

Following a investigation by detectives from GMP's Major Incident Team, 24-year-old Ali Zain of Crompton Street, Farnworth, has been charged with her murder.

He was remanded in custody and was due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Thursday.