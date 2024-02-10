Man accused of attacking two Wigan police officers faces 20-month wait for trial
A 43-year-old Wigan man has denied assaulting two police officers, but will have to wait until the autumn of next year to try to prove it.
Carl Cunliffe, of Brown Street, Bickershaw, is charged with the assault by beating of PCs White and Wells on February 24 last year.
At his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court he was told that a two-day trial would begin on October 23 2025, although he will make a further appearance at the court on April 17 this year.