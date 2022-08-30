Man accused of blocking Wigan footpath by installing electric barrier
A Wigan man has denied blocking a public footpath by installing an electric barrier.
By Gaynor Clarke
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 3:45 pm
Stuart Baldwin, 58, of Bryn Gates Lane, Bamfurlong, is charged with obstructing free passage along Bryn Gates Lane with the barrier on October 5.
It is alleged an electric retractable barrier was installed near Bryn Hall Farm, where a public footpath crosses Park Brook via Park Brook bridge.
The case was adjourned for a trial, which will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on December 12.