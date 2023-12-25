Man accused of bringing knife into Wigan convenience store
A Wigan man is accused of taking a kitchen knife to a convenience store.
Anthony Donnelly, 44, of Church Street, Golborne, is alleged to have taken the knife to a Morrisons Daily store in Lowton on February 5.
He will appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on January 30 and was remanded on unconditional bail until then.