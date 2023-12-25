News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Man accused of bringing knife into Wigan convenience store

A Wigan man is accused of taking a kitchen knife to a convenience store.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 25th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
Anthony Donnelly, 44, of Church Street, Golborne, is alleged to have taken the knife to a Morrisons Daily store in Lowton on February 5.

He will appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on January 30 and was remanded on unconditional bail until then.