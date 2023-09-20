News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Man accused of drug supply as police crack down on anti-social behaviour in Wigan borough town centre

A man has been accused of dealing drugs as police crack down on anti-social behaviour in a Wigan borough town centre.
By Sian Jones
Published 20th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sergio Rotariu, 34, from Leigh has been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Having appeared before justices, he has been remanded into custody to appear at Bolton Crown Court on Tuesday October 17.

Read More
Rapist doctor from Wigan who gagged victim and threatened her with scissors is s...
Police have been cracking down on anti-social behaviourPolice have been cracking down on anti-social behaviour
Police have been cracking down on anti-social behaviour
Most Popular

A social media post by GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “These charges relate to an arrest made by PC Winrow, and the Leigh Neighbourhood Policing Team, on Monday 18 September in Leigh Town Centre as they continue to crack down on anti-social behaviour.”