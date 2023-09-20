Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sergio Rotariu, 34, from Leigh has been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Having appeared before justices, he has been remanded into custody to appear at Bolton Crown Court on Tuesday October 17.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have been cracking down on anti-social behaviour