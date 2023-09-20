Man accused of drug supply as police crack down on anti-social behaviour in Wigan borough town centre
A man has been accused of dealing drugs as police crack down on anti-social behaviour in a Wigan borough town centre.
By Sian Jones
Published 20th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sergio Rotariu, 34, from Leigh has been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
Having appeared before justices, he has been remanded into custody to appear at Bolton Crown Court on Tuesday October 17.
A social media post by GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “These charges relate to an arrest made by PC Winrow, and the Leigh Neighbourhood Policing Team, on Monday 18 September in Leigh Town Centre as they continue to crack down on anti-social behaviour.”