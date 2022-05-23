Man accused of hit and run smash then faking car theft to throw police off the trail

Botond Berzsenyi, 22, of Leigh Road, Hindley Green, appeared before Wigan and Leigh justices charged with driving a Mercedes E Class car on Chorley New Road, Bolton, dangerously when it was involved in a collision in which Natalie Standish was injured.

He is further charged of having no insurance at the time, of failing to stop after the collision and then conspiring with Barbara Berzsenyi to report the car stolen in order to pervert the course of justice.

Wigan Magistrates' Court