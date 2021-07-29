Man accused of making indecent images of children

Scott Taylor, 36, of Railway Road, Leigh, is charged with creating 47 images which fall into the most serious category (A) along with 59 category B images and 294 in category C between September 1, 2019 and June 21, 2020. There is a further charge of distributing one category C image. Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court on August 18 and he was bailed until then.