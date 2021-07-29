Man accused of making indecent images of children

A Leigh man is accused of making indecent images of children.

By Post reporter
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 11:50 am

Scott Taylor, 36, of Railway Road, Leigh, is charged with creating 47 images which fall into the most serious category (A) along with 59 category B images and 294 in category C between September 1, 2019 and June 21, 2020. There is a further charge of distributing one category C image. Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court on August 18 and he was bailed until then.

Bolton Crown Court