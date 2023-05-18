News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030

Man accused of nightclub killing makes his first appearance before a judge

A man has appeared before a judge accused of manslaughter.

By Charles Graham
Published 18th May 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 16:54 BST

Sean Orrell, 32, from Leigh, is accused of unlawfully killing Joshua Hughes during an incident outside a Lancaster nightclub last year.

Read More
police are concerned for the welfare of a missing Wigan woman
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emergency services were called to Dalton Square in Lancaster, shortly before 4.30am on Sunday June 12 2022.

Joshua Hughes from Morecambe died after an altercation outside a nightclub in Lancaster last June. Picture from Lancashire Police.Joshua Hughes from Morecambe died after an altercation outside a nightclub in Lancaster last June. Picture from Lancashire Police.
Joshua Hughes from Morecambe died after an altercation outside a nightclub in Lancaster last June. Picture from Lancashire Police.
Most Popular

It was reported that Morecambe 22-year-old Mr Hughes had been punched during the incident, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

He spent four days in intensive care before losing his battle for life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Orrell was remanded in custody pending a further hearing on October 9 and, although he has yet to enter a plea, a provisional trial date of December 4 was set.