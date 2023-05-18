Man accused of nightclub killing makes his first appearance before a judge
A man has appeared before a judge accused of manslaughter.
By Charles Graham
Published 18th May 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 16:54 BST
Sean Orrell, 32, from Leigh, is accused of unlawfully killing Joshua Hughes during an incident outside a Lancaster nightclub last year.
Emergency services were called to Dalton Square in Lancaster, shortly before 4.30am on Sunday June 12 2022.
It was reported that Morecambe 22-year-old Mr Hughes had been punched during the incident, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.
He spent four days in intensive care before losing his battle for life.