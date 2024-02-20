News you can trust since 1853
Man accused of possessing indecent images of children and extreme porn involving horse

A 33-year-old has appeared before Wigan magistrates to deny making and possessing indecent images of children and one involving a horse.
By Charles Graham
Published 20th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT
Daniel Healey, of Crossfield Road, Skelmersdale, is charged with possessing 52 prohibited images of youngsters, making 10 category B images and 11 category C, plus an extreme pornographic image featuring a human performing a lewd act with a horse.

He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and the case was adjourned until June 13 until which time Healy is on unconditional bail.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between August 2018 and August 2019.