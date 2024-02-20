Man accused of possessing indecent images of children and extreme porn involving horse
A 33-year-old has appeared before Wigan magistrates to deny making and possessing indecent images of children and one involving a horse.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Daniel Healey, of Crossfield Road, Skelmersdale, is charged with possessing 52 prohibited images of youngsters, making 10 category B images and 11 category C, plus an extreme pornographic image featuring a human performing a lewd act with a horse.
He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and the case was adjourned until June 13 until which time Healy is on unconditional bail.