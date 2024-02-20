Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Healey, of Crossfield Road, Skelmersdale, is charged with possessing 52 prohibited images of youngsters, making 10 category B images and 11 category C, plus an extreme pornographic image featuring a human performing a lewd act with a horse.

He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and the case was adjourned until June 13 until which time Healy is on unconditional bail.

