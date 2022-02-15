Man accused of rape in Wigan
A man has been charged with the rape of a woman in Wigan.
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 12:38 pm
Police received reports of a sexual assault on a woman in her 20s on Sunday February 13.
Gregory Padin,42, from Liverpool Road North, Maghull has been remanded in custody until a hearing at Wigan Magistrates' Court on Tuesday February 15.
