Man accused of taking meat cleaver to Wigan borough school will stand trial next year
A trial date has been set for a man accused of taking a meat cleaver to a school as parents were collecting their children.
By Gaynor Clarke
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 4:55 am
Anthony Hughes, 46, of Darlington Street, Tyldesley, was charged with affray and possession of a bladed article after an incident at St George’s Central Primary School in Tyldesley last month.
He has now appeared at Bolton Crown Court, where the next hearing was scheduled for September 29 and a trial was listed to begin on January 2.