Man accused of Wigan town centre rape makes first appearance before a crown court judge

A young man has made his first appearance before a judge to face charges of twice raping a woman in Wigan town centre.

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Samuel Jakubowski was arrested following an alleged attack on a female in the early hours of Saturday March 12.

Ofsted pans failing Wigan nursery over lack of drinking water for tots
The 20-year-old of Elm Tree Road, Lowton, had previously appeared before Wigan magistrates, but because of the seriousness of the case it was immediately sent to Bolton Crown Court.

It has now been adjourned until July 12 before which the defendant is on conditional bail.