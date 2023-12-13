News you can trust since 1853
Man accused over Wigan fun fair crash horror to spend Christmas behind bars

A trial date has been set for a young man accused of a string of motoring offences following a collision at a Wigan fun fair in which a woman was badly injured.
By Charles Graham
Published 13th Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT
Jordan O’Reilly, 21 and of Croal Avenue in Platt Bridge, is charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, disqualified driving, not having insurance and perverting the course of justice.

The charges relate to an incident on Wigan Road, Hindley, at around 8.20pm on Saturday October 7 when it is alleged that a silver Ford Focus failed to stop for police officers and a woman was injured at a funfair being held on Hindley Market Square.

He has yet to enter pleas, but a Bolton Crown Court judge ruled that he will spend Christmas remanded in custody while awaiting a pre-trial preparation hearing on January 9 and the trial date itself has provisionally been set for April 30.