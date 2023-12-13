A trial date has been set for a young man accused of a string of motoring offences following a collision at a Wigan fun fair in which a woman was badly injured.

Jordan O’Reilly, 21 and of Croal Avenue in Platt Bridge, is charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, disqualified driving, not having insurance and perverting the course of justice.

The charges relate to an incident on Wigan Road, Hindley, at around 8.20pm on Saturday October 7 when it is alleged that a silver Ford Focus failed to stop for police officers and a woman was injured at a funfair being held on Hindley Market Square.

The car after the collision at the Hindley fun fair

