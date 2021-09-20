Man admits attacking two Wigan police officers

Mark Phoenix, 28, of Chapel Street, Leigh, had previously appeared before justices to plead not guilty to assaulting PCs West and Bretherton on April 28 but pleaded guilty to having a craft knife the day before at Wigan police headquarters in Robin Park Road. A trial was set for this month, but before it could begin he changed his police assault pleas to guilty. He will be sentenced on October 20, before which he is on bail conditional that he obeys a night-time curfew and stays at his home address.