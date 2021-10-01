Man admits attacking Wigan hospital security guard
A man admitted attacking a Wigan hospital security guard.
Shaun Threlfall, 25, of Slinger Road, Cleveleys, had been taken to Wigan Infirmary after complaining of chest pains, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court was told.
He had been involved in a row with his girlfriend, who lives in the Greater Manchester town, the court heard.
But he became confrontational and shoved the security guard in the chest, with the court told he was suffering from mental health issues at the time.
He was given a community order and fined £54 with £100 compensation.
