Man admits careless driving and hit and run charges
A man has admitted driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after an accident.
It follows Pavol Hirko, 33, of Chester Street, Leigh, driving an Audi saloon car on Lord Street, Leigh, on June 3 and damaging the bodywork of a parked car.
Wigan justices ordered him to pay fines totalling £322, along with a £129 surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.