News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Man admits careless driving and hit and run charges

A man has admitted driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after an accident.
By Charles Graham
Published 17th Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It follows Pavol Hirko, 33, of Chester Street, Leigh, driving an Audi saloon car on Lord Street, Leigh, on June 3 and damaging the bodywork of a parked car.

Wigan justices ordered him to pay fines totalling £322, along with a £129 surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.