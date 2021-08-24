Man admits having child and animal 'porn'

Mark Cunliffe, 33, of Brierfield Avenue, Atherton, appeared before Wigan justices charged with possessing indecent images of children, 167 of which fall into the gravest legal category (A), plus a further 26 category B images and 46 which were considered category C. He was further charged with possessing an image of a person performing intercourse with a horse, dog and other animals. Indicating guilty pleas to all four charges, Cunliffe was ordered to attend Bolton Crown Court on September 15 when he will be sentenced by a judge.