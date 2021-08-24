Man admits having child and animal 'porn'

A borough man has admitted to having a collection of child and animal 'porn.'

By Post reporter
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 3:34 pm

Mark Cunliffe, 33, of Brierfield Avenue, Atherton, appeared before Wigan justices charged with possessing indecent images of children, 167 of which fall into the gravest legal category (A), plus a further 26 category B images and 46 which were considered category C. He was further charged with possessing an image of a person performing intercourse with a horse, dog and other animals. Indicating guilty pleas to all four charges, Cunliffe was ordered to attend Bolton Crown Court on September 15 when he will be sentenced by a judge.

