Man admits making indecent images of children

Scott Taylor, 36, of Railway Road, Leigh, had been charged with creating 47 images which fall into the most serious category (A) along with 59 category B images and 294 in category C between September 1, 2019 and June 21, 2020. There was a further charge of distributing one category C image. Making his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge he pleaded guilty to all charges and was made the subject of a three-year community order which includes completing 20 days of rehabilitation activities. He is also required to sign on the Sex Offenders’ Register for five years and must adhere to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for the same amount of time.