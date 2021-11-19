Man admits to abducting a Wigan borough girl
A Wigan borough man has admitted to abducting a child.
Shaun Stockton, 30, of Windermere Avenue, Atherton, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to taking the girl, aged under 16 from the lawful control of a named woman on October 8.
He was given a 12-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.
The bench told him he had shown a “blatant disregard” for a child abduction notice.
Stockton must also complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £213 to the court and victim services.
And he was made the subject of a restraining order preventing any contact with three named individuals.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.