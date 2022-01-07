Man admits to battering Wigan pensioner with an extendable baton

Joseph Fishwick, 28, of Malvern Crescent, Ince, had been accused of aggravated burglary and has been further remanded in custody by a Bolton Crown Court judge until he is sentenced next month.

Shortly before 9.15pm on November 27 officers were called to a disturbance at a home on Warrington Road, Ince.

They found that a man knocked on the front door and when the victim answered, he was immediately assaulted with a bar.

Fishwick remonstrates with a police officer outside the victim's address

Emergency services attended and the 69-year-old victim Ian Harris was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police quickly arrived at the property and located a suspect. However, following a brief struggle, he managed to break free and flee the scene.

Images of the suspect at the victim’s address were published and shortly after Det Con David Law, of GMP Wigan’s Criminal Investigation Division, described the incident as “a vicious attack on an elderly and vulnerable man who was unable to defend himself.”

Arrested later, Fishwick was charged with entering the house as a trespasser and then inflicting grievous bodily harm to Mr Harris using an extendable baton.

An image of Fishwick put out by police when they appealed for witnesses

Having pleaded guilty to the charge, he has now been told he will learn his fate on February 28.