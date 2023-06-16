Man admits to justices that he had indecent images of children
A man has appeared before Wigan justices to admit to making and possessing indecent images of children
By Charles Graham
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Daniel Healey, 33, of Crossfield Road, Skelmersdale, had been charged with possessing 52 prohibited pictures of youngsters and creating indecent images of a child, 10 of which were deemed to fall into the second most serious category (B) and 11 that were judged category C.
The defendant had denied possessing a pornographic image involving an obscene act with a horse and this charge was dismissed by the bench.