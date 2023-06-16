Daniel Healey, 33, of Crossfield Road, Skelmersdale, had been charged with possessing 52 prohibited pictures of youngsters and creating indecent images of a child, 10 of which were deemed to fall into the second most serious category (B) and 11 that were judged category C.

The defendant had denied possessing a pornographic image involving an obscene act with a horse and this charge was dismissed by the bench.

Daniel Healey admitted both to making and possessing indecent images