News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy

Man admits to justices that he had indecent images of children

A man has appeared before Wigan justices to admit to making and possessing indecent images of children
By Charles Graham
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Daniel Healey, 33, of Crossfield Road, Skelmersdale, had been charged with possessing 52 prohibited pictures of youngsters and creating indecent images of a child, 10 of which were deemed to fall into the second most serious category (B) and 11 that were judged category C.

Read More
Three at-risk children suffered abuse in Wigan, latest figures reveal

The defendant had denied possessing a pornographic image involving an obscene act with a horse and this charge was dismissed by the bench.

Daniel Healey admitted both to making and possessing indecent imagesDaniel Healey admitted both to making and possessing indecent images
Daniel Healey admitted both to making and possessing indecent images
Most Popular

He was released on unconditional bail until he is sentenced on July 25.