Man admits to twice burgling pet store plus wrecking bingo hall shutters
A man twice burgled Wigan's Pets at Home store, stealing a £16 dog harness during one of the break-ins, magistrates heard.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Darren Turner, 31, of Broom Road, Pemberton, pleaded guilty to the burglaries on December 10 and 12 and also to causing more than £5,000 damage to shutters at the Club 3000 bingo hall on October 22.
He will be sentenced on January 25.