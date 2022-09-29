Man admits visiting a Wigan home which was hit by a closure order
A man has admitted to going to a Wigan home which was subject to a court closure order but has denied doing it again on another occasion.
By Charles Graham
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 3:45 pm
Darren Cane, 36, of Laithwaite Road, Worsley Hall, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to attending 37a Canberra Road, Marsh Green, on September 25 when all but residents of it are barred because it has been a magnet for anti-social behaviour.
However, he denied having also been there two days earlier and so was bailed pending an October 25 trial.