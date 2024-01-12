A 29-year-old has appeared before justices charged with a series of Wigan borough robberies.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Zach Porter, of Devonshire Road, Atherton, is accused of five raids plus threatening someone with a knife.

Aside from one alleged incident in mid-December, all the offences are said to have happened in the first week of January.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A general view of Yew Tree Avenue, Atherton, where one of the robberies is alleged to have taken place

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first charge involves the robbery of Ali Ahmed of pants and sweets on December 15 valued at £6.25.

On January 2 it is claimed he robbed Donna Sumner and Makayla Hampson of an unknown quantity of cash at the Morrisons store on Car Bank Street, Atherton and on the same day robbed Sam Thompson of £250 from Morrisons Daily on Gadfield Grove, Atherton and threatened him with a knife.

On January 4 it is alleged he robbed Susan Owen of an unknown amount of cigarettes and cash from a newsagent's on Yew Tree Avenue, Atherton.

Finally it is claimed her robbed Carole Lomax of a quantity of cigarette packs of a value unknown from an Atherton shop on January 4.

Porter was remanded in custody until he appears before a Bolton judge on February 12.