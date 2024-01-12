Man appears in court accused of Wigan borough robbery spree
Zach Porter, of Devonshire Road, Atherton, is accused of five raids plus threatening someone with a knife.
Aside from one alleged incident in mid-December, all the offences are said to have happened in the first week of January.
The first charge involves the robbery of Ali Ahmed of pants and sweets on December 15 valued at £6.25.
On January 2 it is claimed he robbed Donna Sumner and Makayla Hampson of an unknown quantity of cash at the Morrisons store on Car Bank Street, Atherton and on the same day robbed Sam Thompson of £250 from Morrisons Daily on Gadfield Grove, Atherton and threatened him with a knife.
On January 4 it is alleged he robbed Susan Owen of an unknown amount of cigarettes and cash from a newsagent's on Yew Tree Avenue, Atherton.
Finally it is claimed her robbed Carole Lomax of a quantity of cigarette packs of a value unknown from an Atherton shop on January 4.
Porter was remanded in custody until he appears before a Bolton judge on February 12.
No pleas have yet been entered.