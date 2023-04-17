Man arrested after being spotted with a large Bowie fighting knife outside Wigan borough bus station
A motorist was found with a large fighting knife after police spotted him “lurking” outside a Wigan borough bus station.
By Sian Jones
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Officers noticed the suspicious vehicle near the guided busway in Tyldesley on Sunday night (April 16).
They searched the car and the man was found in possession of a Bowie knife.
A spokesperson for GMP Atherton, Leigh and Hindley said that the weapon was seized while the driver was arrested and taken into police custody.