Man arrested after being spotted with a large Bowie fighting knife outside Wigan borough bus station

A motorist was found with a large fighting knife after police spotted him “lurking” outside a Wigan borough bus station.

By Sian Jones
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Officers noticed the suspicious vehicle near the guided busway in Tyldesley on Sunday night (April 16).

They searched the car and the man was found in possession of a Bowie knife.

Police posted a picture of the weapon on their Facebook pagePolice posted a picture of the weapon on their Facebook page
A spokesperson for GMP Atherton, Leigh and Hindley said that the weapon was seized while the driver was arrested and taken into police custody.