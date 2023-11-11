Man arrested after car crashes into parked vehicles
The Vauxhall Corsa was travelling along Tyldesley Road in Atherton at 5.30am on Saturday November 11 when it swerved into stationary cars.
At first it was reported by witnesses that the vehicle was on fire and so the fire service was called, but when a crew from Atherton station arrived it turned out that it was steam from the engine and dust from the air bags.
None of the occupants needed rescuing and so the crew simply made the vehicle and area safe.
Watch manager Steve Green said that the two women from the car were checked by NWAS paramedics while the male driver was taken away by police. No-one appeared to have come to serious harm.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.