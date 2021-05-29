Man arrested after fire breaks out at house

At approximately 3.45am on Thursday May 27, police received reports of a fire at a residential property on Chatham Street, Leigh.

Greater Manchester Police attended the scene along with Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service.

Following the incident, officers arrested a 30 year old man on suspicion of criminal damage and assault.

A man was arrested following a house fire

The investigation is ongoing and the man remains in police custody for questioning.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 7225, quoting incident number 417 of 27/05/2021.

Reports can also be made anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.