Several schools went into “lockdown” on the afternoon of Monday April 22 as officers investigated reports of a man making threats with a firearm.

Police say they had received a call from the Billinge area at around 2.30pm and deployed armed response officers to the area.

Orrell's Newfold Primary was one of the schools that locked down temporarily after gun threats had been made

A spokesperson for the Greater Manchester force said that inquiries continued and that a warrant was executed at a house in Skelmersdale.

A short time later, at around 8.30pm, a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and firearms offences after handing himself into Skelmersdale Police Station.

He remains in custody for questioning.

Orrell Newfold Community Primary was one of those schools affected. At around 3.15pm on Monday, it is understood the youngsters, as well as their parents and carers, were asked to stay inside due to a police incident.

A source said they were allowed to leave the building at 3.50pm after it was declared to be safe.

A similar situation was reported at other nearby schools, while the police helicopter was seen in the area.

There were conflicting rumours at the time as to what was happening but after the arrest was made it was confirmed that no-one had been injured.

Det Sgt Christian Glover, of Wigan CID, said: "This would have been a frightening incident for anyone who witnessed it or was aware of what had happened.

"There was a credible threat at the time, which is why armed officers were quickly deployed to the area.

"Schools were advised not to release pupils for a short period of time, but we believe there is now no wider threat to the community.

"Enquiries continued throughout the day and our investigations led us to a house in Skelmersdale where searches are continuing this evening.

"Our investigation is still very much ongoing - anyone with information should call 0161 856 7094.

"You can also report information and crimes on our website using the 'report' tool.