A man has been arrested after police found a haul of cocaine during a raid at a Wigan borough home.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers discovered the class A drug while executing a search warrant at a property on Siddow Common, Leigh, on Wednesday afternoon.

A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh, Atherton and Hindley’s Facebook page said: “Yesterday afternoon activities continued across Greater Manchester, as part of the third day of action against knife crime, Operation Sceptre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police raiding the property in Leigh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Leigh Neighbourhood Policing Team, along with the Wigan Prevention Hub, successfully carried out a search warrant at an address on Siddow Common in Leigh, where a quantity of cocaine was recovered.

“One male adult was arrested at the scene, but has since been released to attend the police station at a later date.