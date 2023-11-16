Man arrested after police find cocaine during Wigan borough home raid
Officers discovered the class A drug while executing a search warrant at a property on Siddow Common, Leigh, on Wednesday afternoon.
A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh, Atherton and Hindley’s Facebook page said: “Yesterday afternoon activities continued across Greater Manchester, as part of the third day of action against knife crime, Operation Sceptre.
“The Leigh Neighbourhood Policing Team, along with the Wigan Prevention Hub, successfully carried out a search warrant at an address on Siddow Common in Leigh, where a quantity of cocaine was recovered.
“One male adult was arrested at the scene, but has since been released to attend the police station at a later date.
“Drug dealing and violent crime are intrinsically linked and your local neighbourhood teams are committed to taking positive action to stamp this out.”