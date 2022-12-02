News you can trust since 1853
Man arrested after stolen Wigan van found with cloned plates

A man has been arrested after a van stolen in Wigan was found by police in Lancashire now bearing false plates.

By Holly Pritchard
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 8:23am

The vehicle came to the attention of Lancashire Road Police in Poulton-le-Fylde on the evening of Wednesday November 30.

It was traced to the Tesco Express store on Garstang Road and a 31-year-old man was later arrested by tactical operations unit officers.

