Man arrested after stolen Wigan van found with cloned plates
A man has been arrested after a van stolen in Wigan was found by police in Lancashire now bearing false plates.
By Holly Pritchard
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
2nd Dec 2022, 8:23am
The vehicle came to the attention of Lancashire Road Police in Poulton-le-Fylde on the evening of Wednesday November 30.
It was traced to the Tesco Express store on Garstang Road and a 31-year-old man was later arrested by tactical operations unit officers.