Man arrested after 'substantial cannabis farm' discovered by police in Skelmersdale

The setup was discovered during an overnight raid in Elmridge on Thursday (August 12).

Officers said the farm had an "elaborate wiring system" including a bypassed electricity meter.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis and for abstracting electricity.

"Community intelligence is vital in tackling drugs," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"If you have any information, you can report this online via the Lancashire Police website or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers."

Images released by police show a room packed with plants and extractor tubes hanging from the ceiling.

Officers from the Neighbourhood Task Force and Immediate Response have been dismantling the cannabis farm. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

