A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after two cars were set alight.

Police were called to the blaze in Ince in the early hours of Thursday.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to reports of an arson on Church Street at around 12.36am.

“It is believed two vehicles were deliberately set on fire. Thankfully, no-one was injured.

Church Street in Ince

“A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and criminal damage. He remains in police custody.”

Police initially reported the incident happened on Church Street in Leigh, but the correct location has now been confirmed as Church Street in Ince.