Man arrested after two cars damaged in suspected arson attack in Wigan
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after two cars were set alight.
Police were called to the blaze in Ince in the early hours of Thursday.
A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to reports of an arson on Church Street at around 12.36am.
“It is believed two vehicles were deliberately set on fire. Thankfully, no-one was injured.
“A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and criminal damage. He remains in police custody.”