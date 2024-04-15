Man arrested after Wigan police discover 'large quantity of drugs'
A man was arrested in Wigan after being found with a 'large quantity of drugs’.
The man, who police said is known to them for “previous incidents of drug supply”, was searched by officers in Abram on Saturday night (April 13).
He was discovered to be carrying a large amount of cannabis.
The man was then arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.
He has since been released under investigation while officers continue their inquiries.