Man arrested and five off-road bikes seized in Wigan borough home police raid
A man has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods after five off-road bikes were recovered from a Wigan borough home.
By Charles Graham
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Neighbourhood police raided an address in Peter Street, Leigh, on Wednesday August 23 and seized the suspected stolen two-wheelers which were taken away on a lorry for examination.
An unnamed man was arrested at the address on suspicion of handling stolen property.
Also recovered at the home were a quantity of controlled drugs and offensive weapons.
A spokesperson for GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley said that the individual is currently in custody and the investigation is ongoing.