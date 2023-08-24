News you can trust since 1853
Man arrested and five off-road bikes seized in Wigan borough home police raid

A man has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods after five off-road bikes were recovered from a Wigan borough home.
By Charles Graham
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Neighbourhood police raided an address in Peter Street, Leigh, on Wednesday August 23 and seized the suspected stolen two-wheelers which were taken away on a lorry for examination.

An unnamed man was arrested at the address on suspicion of handling stolen property.

Also recovered at the home were a quantity of controlled drugs and offensive weapons.

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley said that the individual is currently in custody and the investigation is ongoing.