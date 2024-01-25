News you can trust since 1853
Man arrested and weapons seized after police raid Wigan property

A man was arrested after officers raided a property and seized a number of weapons.
By Alan Weston
Published 25th Jan 2024, 16:59 GMT
GMP Wigan West posted on its Facebook page: “Neighbourhood officers from Ashton-in-Makerfield & Bryn conducted a warrant today (Thursday) as part of our neighbourhood week of action.

“One adult male was arrested under suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and a number of weapons were seized.

"The male has been released under investigation.”