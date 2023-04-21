Man arrested during drugs raid at Wigan home
A man has been arrested following a drugs raid at a Wigan home.
Officers from the Hindley neighbourhood team and the tactical aid unit carried out the raid at a property on Belmont Road in Hindley on Thursday (April 20).
A man was arrested on suspicion of the possession of Class A drugs.
A video posted by GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “The Hindley neighbourhood team know how much residents don’t want drug dealing and abuse in their communities.
“This video shows the moment Tactical Aid Unit Team 3 assisted the Hindley Neighbourhood Officers in executing a Section 8 PACE ‘Enter & Search’ Warrant at an address on Belmont Road which resulted in a male adult being arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs. Action is ongoing regarding this male and another occupant.”
Anyone with information on drug-related offences is urged to contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.