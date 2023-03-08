Man arrested during early morning drugs raid in Wigan
A man has been arrested during an early morning drugs raid in Wigan.
By Sian Jones
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 2:22pm
Officers from the Wigan neighbourhood policing team along with the tactical aid unit conducted four simultaneous warrants at Mabs Cross House in Swinley on Wednesday (March 8).
This was in relation to the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in the Wigan area.
The suspect was detained on suspicion of drug-related offences and remains in custody.
A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: The investigation into the active drugs line will continue and we will endeavour to locate and arrest the individuals concerned in this drugs network.”