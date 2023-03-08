Officers from the Wigan neighbourhood policing team along with the tactical aid unit conducted four simultaneous warrants at Mabs Cross House in Swinley on Wednesday (March 8).

This was in relation to the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in the Wigan area.

The suspect was detained on suspicion of drug-related offences and remains in custody.