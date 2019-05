A man has been arrested for drink driving following a crash in Wigan.

On Saturday night, traffic officers were called to reports of a crash between two cars on Gidlow Lane.

Police found that an Audi A3 had crashed into a parked Corsa, causing the passengers minor injuries.

A man was breathalysed at the scene and later at the police station.

He failed both tests, the first showed he was more than four times the legal limit.