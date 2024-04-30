Man arrested for 'glassing' threat had knife at Wigan police station

A 28-year-old arrested for threatening someone with a broken bottle was then found to be armed with a knife when taken to Wigan Police Station.
By Charles Graham
Published 30th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST
John Hampson, of Sydney Street, Orrell, appeared before borough justices to admit using the jagged glass to menace someone at Robin Park on January 9 and was then found to have a blade when taken to the custody suite of the police HQ nearby.

He was given unconditional bail until his sentencing at the same court on May 29.