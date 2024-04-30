Man arrested for 'glassing' threat had knife at Wigan police station
A 28-year-old arrested for threatening someone with a broken bottle was then found to be armed with a knife when taken to Wigan Police Station.
John Hampson, of Sydney Street, Orrell, appeared before borough justices to admit using the jagged glass to menace someone at Robin Park on January 9 and was then found to have a blade when taken to the custody suite of the police HQ nearby.
He was given unconditional bail until his sentencing at the same court on May 29.