Man arrested in house fire probe released under investigation

A man arrested as part of the probe into a house fire in the borough which left a woman with life-changing injuries has been released under investigation.



The 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Tuesday by Greater Manchester Police.

Related: New arrest in 'attempted murder' investigation



He was questioned throughout the day before being released while further inquiries are made on Tuesday evening.

He was detained in relation to a house fire at an address on Montreal Street in Leigh on October 16 and was the sixth person to be arrested by detectives looking into the incident.

A woman who suffered severe injuries is still in hospital, though her condition is now stable.

Andrew Bamford, of no fixed abode, has already been charged with attempted murder and appeared in court, while Neil Stanton of Lower Hall Lane in St Helens has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life in relation to a blaze in Huyton which detectives believe is linked to the Leigh incident.

A 22-year-old man has also been bailed pending further enquiries while two other men who were detained were released with no further action to be taken.

Police are still appealing for information about last month's fire. Anyone who can help should call 0161 856 9908 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.