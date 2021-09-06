Man arrested in Wigan borough after dad's death is charged with murder
A man arrested in the borough has been charged with the murder of "the most loving, selfless and supportive" dad.
Robert Owen Greenhalgh, 31, of no fixed address, was arrested in Leigh on Thursday evening and has since been charged following the death of Robert Smethurst.
He was also charged with section 47 assault and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court.
Mr Smethurst, 36, from Farnworth in Bolton, was found unconscious in Luxe Lounge, in Bolton town centre, at around 1.30am on Thursday.
He was treated by police officers and paramedics, but he later died in hospital.
His wife Amanda said: "My husband and father to our two beautiful angels was the most loving, selfless and supportive man.
"Our family and friends have been utterly destroyed by his loss."
